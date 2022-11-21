Skip to main content
Penn St. 82, Syracuse 69

Lewis 2-3 0-0 4, Strong 5-12 0-1 11, Fair 7-18 3-6 20, Hyman 7-13 3-3 19, Rice 3-9 0-0 9, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, McEvans 0-3 2-2 2, Nyah Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Saniaa Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 8-12 69

PENN ST. (5-0)

Cash 3-11 3-4 9, Williamson 1-4 0-0 2, Ciezki 6-12 2-2 18, Kapinus 1-3 2-3 4, Marisa 8-21 5-5 22, Brigham 2-3 1-2 5, Camden 2-5 0-0 6, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Campbell 1-3 0-0 2, Pinto 5-7 1-2 12, Totals 30-72 14-18 82

Syracuse 27 14 14 14 69
Penn St. 14 9 22 37 82

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 9-25 (Strong 1-5, Fair 3-10, Hyman 2-3, Rice 3-7), Penn St. 8-22 (Ciezki 4-9, Kapinus 0-1, Marisa 1-4, Camden 2-5, Campbell 0-2, Pinto 1-1). Assists_Syracuse 15 (Fair 6, Hyman 6), Penn St. 19 (Marisa 7). Fouled Out_Syracuse Hyman. Rebounds_Syracuse 32 (Lewis 9, Strong 9), Penn St. 49 (Cash 12). Total Fouls_Syracuse 20, Penn St. 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,650.

