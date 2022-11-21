Penn St. 82, Syracuse 69

Lewis 2-3 0-0 4, Strong 5-12 0-1 11, Fair 7-18 3-6 20, Hyman 7-13 3-3 19, Rice 3-9 0-0 9, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, McEvans 0-3 2-2 2, Nyah Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Saniaa Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 8-12 69
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason