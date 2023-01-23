Penn 76, Hartford 52

Spinoso 1-3 1-2 3, Martz 6-8 0-0 17, Dingle 9-13 1-1 23, McMullen 0-1 0-0 0, Slajchert 3-7 0-0 7, Monroe 2-4 0-0 4, Lorca-Lloyd 4-6 0-0 8, Smith 2-7 0-0 6, Laczkowski 2-4 0-0 5, Charles 1-5 0-0 3, Holland 0-1 0-0 0, Moshkovitz 0-0 0-0 0, Thrower 0-0 0-0 0, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 2-3 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason