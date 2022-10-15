Penix throws for 516, Washington drops Arizona 49-39

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. passed for a school-record 516 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score and Washington beat Arizona 49-39 on Saturday.
Penix hit Rome Odunze on scoring passes of 45 and 48 yards in the decisive third quarter to help the Huskies snap a two-game losing streak. The junior transfer entered the game as the nation’s second-leading passer and didn’t disappoint in a game that featured the Pac-12 Conference’s top two offenses and two of its star quarterbacks.