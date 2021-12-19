Penguins beat Devils 3-2 for 7th straight victory PAT PICKENS, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2021
1 of12 Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) celebrates his goal with defenseman John Marino (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reaches for the puck as New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) and Penguins right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) hits the ice as Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) chases the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New Jersey Devils left wing Janne Kuokkanen (59) battles for the puck along the boards with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) and Mike Matheson (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 New Jersey Devils center Pavel Zacha (37) is tripped by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Letang received a two-minute penalty for the tripping. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) checks Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) gloves the puck as New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) looks for a rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) slows up New Jersey Devils left wing Janne Kuokkanen (59) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Danton Heinen, Teddy Blueger and Mike Matheson scored in the Pittsburgh Penguins' seventh straight win, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Sunday night.
Tristan Jarry made 17 saves for Pittsburgh, and Dominik Simon, Chad Ruhwedel, Marcus Pettersson and Jason Zucker each had assists as the team improved to 12-2-1 in its past 15 games. The Penguins have allowed just 10 goals in their past seven games.