Pelicans beat Hornets 112-110 to keep play-in hopes alive STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 11:08 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans aren't ready to concede a spot in the play-in tournament just yet.
Eric Bledsoe had 24 points and 11 assists, Jaxson Hayes added 18 points and six blocks and the short-handed Pelicans kept their postseason hopes alive with a 112-110 come-from-behind victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.