Pats linebacker Kyle Van Noy inactive against Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy missed Sunday night's game against Pittsburgh to be with his pregnant wife, who was in labor. Receiver Demaryius Thomas had a hamstring injury and was also inactive.

The Patriots receiving group will get a boost on Monday with the addition of Antonio Brown, who agreed to terms with New England on Saturday and wasn't eligible for the opener against his former team. Brown was released by the Raiders earlier in the day before joining the Patriots.

PITTSBURGH-NEW ENGLAND

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, S Sean Davis, CB Justin Layne, G Fred Johnson, OL Chukwuma Okorafor, TE Zach Gentry, DE Isaiah Buggs.

Patriots: WR Demaryius Thomas, LB Kyle Van Noy, CB Joejuan Williams, RB Damien Harris, OL Korey Cunningham, DL Byron Cowart, DB Obi Melifonwu.

