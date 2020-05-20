Patriots sign last remaining draft pick, 2nd-rounder Dugger

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots on Wednesday signed second-round draft pick Kyle Dugger, a defensive back and punt returner from Lenoir-Rhyne.

He was the last member of the team's 2020 draft class who had been unsigned.

Dugger, 24, had 237 tackles, 10 interceptions and six forced fumbles in college while also returning 67 punts for a school-record 929 yards and six touchdowns. He received the Cliff Harris Award as the best defensive player in NCAA Division II.

The Patriots have signed 10 draft picks and 16 undrafted free agents.

