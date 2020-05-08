Patriots sign 4 additional members of draft class

Recommended Video:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed four additional members of their 2020 draft class.

New England announced Friday that linebacker Anfernee Jennings, tight end Devin Asiasi and offensive linemen Mike Onwenu and Dustin Woodard all agreed to terms on rookie contracts.

The Patriots entered last month’s draft with 12 picks and after making several trades over three days, wound up selecting 10 players.

Only two draft picks remain unsigned: former Lenoir-Rhyne safety and second-round pick Kyle Dugger and former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene, who was selected in the third round.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL