Patriots get OL Cunningham from Cardinals for 6th-round pick

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have traded offensive lineman Korey Cunningham to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick in next year's draft.

The Cardinals announced the trade on Thursday. The move is pending a physical for Cunningham.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cunningham started six games at left tackle for the Cardinals last season. The 24-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Cincinnati.

