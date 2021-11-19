Patriots back in playoff hunt, primed for another run JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Nov. 19, 2021 Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 3:58 p.m.
1 of8 New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) runs into the end zone after an interception for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. The New England Patriots won 25-0. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21) and New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) celebrate stopping the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) and New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21) celebrate a defense of stop of the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor high steps into the end zone for a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons defenders Brandon Copeland, center, and Duron Harmon for a 10-0 lead during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates tackling Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Here come the Patriots.
After one season of irrelevance after Tom Brady decamped for Tampa Bay, the six-time Super Bowl champions are back in the conversation for an AFC East title — or perhaps more, in a conference with no dominant team.