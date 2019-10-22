New England 17 7 2 7—33
New York 0 0 0 0— 0
First Quarter

NE_Michel 3 run (Nugent kick), 6:13.

NE_FG Nugent 34, 3:49.

NE_Dorsett 26 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), :09.

Second Quarter

NE_Michel 1 run (Nugent kick), 9:18.

Third Quarter

NE_safety, 7:41.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Michel 1 run (Nugent kick), 12:32.

A_78,523.

___

NE NYJ
First downs 22 12
Total Net Yards 323 154
Rushes-yards 34-74 20-81
Passing 249 73
Punt Returns 2-24 3-14
Kickoff Returns 2-45 3-67
Interceptions Ret. 4-14 1-3
Comp-Att-Int 31-45-1 11-32-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-13
Punts 7-37.3 5-46.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 7-92 8-60
Time of Possession 38:27 21:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Michel 19-42, Edelman 3-20, Harris 4-12, Bolden 1-2, White 5-0, Stidham 2-(minus 2). New York, Bell 15-70, Montgomery 2-9, Powell 1-3, Darnold 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_New England, Brady 31-45-1-249. New York, Darnold 11-32-4-86.

RECEIVING_New England, White 7-59, Edelman 7-47, Meyers 5-47, Bolden 4-39, Dorsett 3-46, Watson 3-18, Tomlinson 1-1, Michel 1-(minus 8). New York, Crowder 4-26, Thomas 3-42, R.Anderson 1-10, Bell 1-6, Griffin 1-1, Berrios 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.