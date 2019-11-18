New England 0 9 8 0—17
Philadelphia 3 7 0 0—10
First Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 42, 13:38.

Second Quarter

Phi_Goedert 5 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 12:36.

NE_FG Folk 35, 8:37.

NE_FG Folk 22, 3:21.

NE_FG Folk 39, 1:44.

Third Quarter

NE_Dorsett 15 pass from Edelman (White run), 10:49.

A_69,796.

___

NE Phi
First downs 19 21
Total Net Yards 298 255
Rushes-yards 22-74 21-81
Passing 224 174
Punt Returns 3-23 2-13
Kickoff Returns 2-42 3-60
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-48-0 20-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 5-40
Punts 8-47.6 8-48.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 6-89 7-39
Time of Possession 28:25 31:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Michel 10-33, White 5-20, Burkhead 5-14, Sanu 1-8, Brady 1-(minus 1). Philadelphia, Sanders 11-38, Scott 7-26, Wentz 3-17.

PASSING_New England, Brady 26-47-0-216, Edelman 1-1-0-15. Philadelphia, Wentz 20-40-0-214.

RECEIVING_New England, Edelman 5-53, White 4-16, Watson 3-52, Dorsett 3-33, Harry 3-18, Burkhead 2-34, Michel 2-11, Sanu 2-4, LaCosse 2-3, Meyers 1-7. Philadelphia, Ertz 9-94, Agholor 4-40, Goedert 3-36, Sanders 2-9, Arcega-Whiteside 1-29, Matthews 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.