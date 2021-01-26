Patrick, Farabee score in third, Flyers beat Devils 5-3 Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 9:48 p.m.
1 of7 Philadelphia Flyers' James van Riemsdyk (25) scores a goal as New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) defends the net from New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov (9), Jakub Voracek (93) and James van Riemsdyk (25) celebrate after van Riemsdyk scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod (20) celebrates with teammate Ryan Murray (22) after scoring his first career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich (17) fights for control of the puck with Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Hayes (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) stops a shot on goal by New Jersey Devils' Damon Severson (28) as Philadelphia Flyers' Robert Hagg (8), Michael Raffl (12), and Ivan Provorov (9) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) deflects a shot on the goal as Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux (28) closes in during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nolan Patrick, Joel Farabee and Ivan Provorov scored third-period goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Tuesday night for their first road win.
James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and Brian Elliott made 23 saves as the Flyers came back to win after blowing an early two-goal lead. Provorov, who had an empty-net goal, and Claude Giroux each had two assists.