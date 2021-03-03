Pat Simon's life's work became gymnastics

MILFORD - Jonathan Law head girls’ gymnastics coach Pat Simon’s journey began in 1963 while fooling around on the trampoline with friends at the local YMCA when he was student at Platt High in Meriden. Gymnastics wasn’t offered at Platt, so Simon took up diving for the swim team before enrolling at Southern Connecticut State University.
“Gymnastics was big at Southern because on Abie Grossfeld,” Simon said of the Hall-of-Famer who coached American gymnasts at the 1964, 1972, 1984, and 1988 Olympic Games. “I was working on the trampoline and Abie came up and said: ‘I want you on my team.’ I couldn’t believe this Olympic coach wanted me.”