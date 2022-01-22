Pastrnak's power-play goal lifts Bruins over Jets, 3-2 KEN POWTAK, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 5:54 p.m.
Boston Bruins' Oskar Steen (62) scores on Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Boston.
Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) scores on Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Boston.
Boston Bruins' Connor Clifton (75) and Winnipeg Jets' Jansen Harkins (12) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Boston.
Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask (40) celebrates with Charlie McAvoy (73) and Patrice Bergeron (37) after defeating the Winnipeg Jets during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Boston.
Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) battles Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Boston.
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, left, takes a shot on Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Boston.
Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) checks Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle (13) and dislodges a section of plexiglass during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Boston.
11 of11
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored a tiebreaking power-play goal early in the third period to give the surging Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the travel-weary Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.
Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen also scored for Boston, which is 10-2 since New Year’s Day. Tuukka Rask made 21 saves for Boston in his third start after re-signing this month following offseason hip surgery.