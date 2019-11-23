Parks, Smith carry Bethune-Cookman over E. Illinois 66-63

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Wali Parks and Houston Smith scored 14 points apiece as Bethune-Cookman edged Eastern Illinois 66-63 on Saturday.

Leon Redd and Isaiah Bailey each added 12 points for the Wildcats (4-2), while Cletrell Pope had a double-double with 10 and 10 rebounds.

Mack Smith had 13 points and six rebounds to lead the Panthers (3-3). Deang Deang added 11 points, while Josiah Wallace scored 10.

Bethune-Cookman led 29-28 at halftime. The Wildcats shot 50% from the floor but were just 3 of 19 from 3-point range, including 0 of 11 in the first half. Eastern Illinois shot 42% overall and 30% from distance (7 of 23).

