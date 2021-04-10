Pappas, Barbee lead Morehead St. past Valparaiso 28-24

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — One series after throwing a pick, Mark Pappas engineered the game-winning drive by completing six passes in seven plays (the other was a run) including a 2-yard touchdown toss to BJ Byrd as Morehead State rallied past Valparaiso 28-24 on Saturday

Cornerback Brandon Barbee sealed the win with his second interception of the game with just over a minute left. Barbee entered the game tied for second in the FCS with three interceptions. With a 47-yard Pick-6 early in the game he now has five interceptions this season and seven career.