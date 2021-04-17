Panthers beat Lightning 5-3 to move into 2nd in Central ERIK ERLENDSSON, Associated Press April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 11:13 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour, Patric Hornqvist and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the first period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 Saturday night.
Frank Vatrano and Anthony Duclair also scored, and Sam Bennett had two assists to help Florida jump one point ahead of Tampa Bay for second place in the Central Division. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots.
Written By
ERIK ERLENDSSON