Panthers-49ers Stats
|Carolina
|3
|0
|10
|0—13
|San Francisco
|14
|13
|14
|10—51
|First Quarter
SF_Sanders 4 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:14.
Car_FG Slye 41, 4:23.
SF_Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:09.
|Second Quarter
SF_Coleman 10 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:43.
SF_Coleman 48 run (pass failed), 1:53.
|Third Quarter
Car_safety, 12:43.
Car_McCaffrey 40 run (McCaffrey run), 11:15.
SF_D.Samuel 20 run (Gould kick), 7:15.
SF_Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), :29.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 20, 12:52.
SF_Mostert 41 run (Gould kick), 6:16.
A_69,083.
___
|Car
|SF
|First downs
|12
|24
|Total Net Yards
|230
|388
|Rushes-yards
|19-130
|38-232
|Passing
|100
|156
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|6-49
|Kickoff Returns
|7-147
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|3-70
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-37-3
|18-22-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|7-58
|3-19
|Punts
|7-44.7
|3-40.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-70
|4-31
|Time of Possession
|26:59
|33:01
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 14-117, Scarlett 4-9, Bonnafon 1-4. San Francisco, Coleman 11-105, Mostert 9-60, Breida 11-35, D.Samuel 2-29, Wilson 2-6, Mullens 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Carolina, Allen 19-37-3-158. San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-22-1-175.
RECEIVING_Carolina, D.Moore 5-38, C.Samuel 4-46, McCaffrey 4-38, Olsen 2-13, Wright 2-12, White 1-8, Bonnafon 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-86, Sanders 4-25, D.Samuel 3-19, Coleman 2-13, Breida 1-15, Bourne 1-12, Pettis 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.