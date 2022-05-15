Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7 VIN A. CHERWOO, AP Sports Writer May 15, 2022 Updated: May 15, 2022 11:22 p.m.
1 of15 New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) reacts with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during overtime in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. The Rangers won 4-3 in overtime. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino (6) reacts after New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin scored the game winning goal during overtime in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. The Rangers won 4-3 in overtime. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin stops a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the third period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad reacts after scoring a goal as he skates past the bench of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson pushes New York Rangers center Kevin Rooney (17) to the ice during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry defends against New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson reacts after being called for a penalty during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) reacts toward teammates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots.
VIN A. CHERWOO