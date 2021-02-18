Palmieri scores twice, Devils beat Bruins 3-2 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 10:16 p.m.
New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jack Hughes (86) and Dmitry Kulikov (70) in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Boston.
New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Boston.
Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) grapple for position in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Boston.
Boston Bruins right wing Chris Wagner (14) goes down on the ice as he competes for the puck against New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) and left wing Mikhail Maltsev (23) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Boston.
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrates his goal against New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) as Bruins right wing Craig Smith (12) looks on in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Boston.
New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) roughs up Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Boston.
9 of9
BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored his first two goals of the season, one of them short-handed, to lead the Devils to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night — New Jersey’s second straight victory since returning from a two-week COVID-19 pause.
Pavel Zacha scored for the second consecutive game for the Devils, who had their first seven games in February postponed, with a total of 19 players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots for New Jersey.