ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Nepalese climber on Thursday set a new mountaineering record, after having scaled twice each of the 14 of the world’s highest mountains, a Pakistani mountaineering official said.

The announcement by Karrar Haidri, the chief official at the Pakistan Alpine Club, came hours after Sanu Sherpa, 47, scaled Gasherbrum 2 — the 13th highest mountain in the world at 8,035 meters (26,362 feet) in the Karakorum range in the western Himalayas.