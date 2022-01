PROVO, Utah (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 18 points and BYU held Saint Mary's to just 10 first-half points en route to a 78-36 rout of the Gaels on Thursday night.

Taycee Wedin hit a 3-pointer with 7:37 left in the first quarter to get Saint Mary's within three, 6-3, but the Gaels were scoreless for the final six minutes of the first period while BYU built a 24-5 lead. Madeline Holland's layup with 8:47 left in the second quarter snapped the scoreless string.