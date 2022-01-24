Packers' pitch to Rodgers: 'There's no plans for a rebuild'

Aaron Rodgers says he doesn\u2019t want to be part of a rebuilding project. Apparently, neither does his current coach. \u201cThere\u2019s no plan for a rebuild,\u201d Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, two days after the Packers\u2019 season ended with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. \u201cYou get this close, obviously win a lot of football games, and we know in order for there not to be that, he\u2019s got to be a part of this thing. I don\u2019t think that\u2019s anybody\u2019s intention.\u201d The Packers are about $40 million over the salary cap according to overthecap.com and have plenty of players whose contracts are expiring, including two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. That could impact whether the 38-year-old Rodgers is back in Green Bay, where the 2005 first-round pick has spent his entire career. Rodgers said after the 49ers game that he doesn't want to be part of a rebuild. \u201cThere\u2019s obviously a lot of decisions to be made,\u201d the quarterback said. \u201cThere\u2019s a lot of players whose futures are up in the air, so definitely it\u2019ll be interesting to see which way some of those decisions go. But I\u2019ll have some conversations with (general manager) Brian (Gutekunst) in the next week or so and get a little bit more clarity and think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this.\u201d Rodgers earned All-Pro honors and is a leading contender for his fourth MVP award, and second in a row. But his postseason results haven\u2019t matched his extraordinary regular-season performances. Rodgers led Green Bay to a Super Bowl title in the 2010 season, but the Packers have gone just 7-9 in his 16 playoff starts since. Even so, the Packers clearly want him to return. \u201cThis guy has done so much for such a long period of time for this organization, for this city, for this team,\u201d LaFleur said. \u201cAnd so, I want to be respectful of his process. Whatever he needs to go through to make the best decision for himself, and certainly we would love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer to the day he decides to retire.\u201d LaFleur said Gutekunst, executive vice president\/director of football operations Russ Ball and president\/CEO Mark Murphy share that opinion. While he acknowledged the organization has some difficult choices ahead, LaFleur expressed confidence the Packers will have a roster capable of winning a title. \u201cThere\u2019s ways to move money and to make sure that we get the bulk of our key contributors back,\u201d LaFleur said. \u201cAre there absolutely going to be some tough decisions? No doubt about it. But I\u2019m really confident in Russ\u2019 ability and Gutey\u2019s ability and us collectively to figure out a way to do this thing.\u201d Rodgers said after Saturday\u2019s game he would try to make a decision before the start of free agency and hasn\u2019t ruled out retirement, as well as requesting a trade or returning to Green Bay. Rodgers\u2019 situation remained unclear heading into this season until he reported for training camp. \u201cI\u2019m hopeful that it doesn\u2019t drag on quite as long,\u201d LaFleur said. \u201cAnd we\u2019ll make the necessary decisions once we kind of find out where he\u2019s at.\u201d STAFF CHANGES? LaFleur said he will promote from within if offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett gets a head coaching job. He wouldn\u2019t speculate on any other staff changes in the wake of this earlier than expected playoff exit. \u201cWe\u2019ve got to look at everything,\u201d LaFleur said. \u201cAnd if we feel like we can improve in certain areas then we\u2019ll make tough decisions. But we\u2019re not even close to, remotely close to, getting into that at this point in time.\u201d SPECIAL TEAMS WOES LaFleur acknowledged the need to look at ways to improve the Packers\u2019 special teams. LaFleur fired special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga after the 2020 season and promoted Maurice Drayton, but the unit got even worse this season and reached a nadir in the playoff loss. The Packers had a field-goal attempt and a punt blocked. The field goal would have put the Packers ahead 10-0 at halftime. The 49ers scored a tying touchdown on the blocked punt with 4:41 remaining. Green Bay had only 10 men on the field when Robbie Gould made his winning 45-yard field goal as time expired \u201cWe can do a much better job, starting with myself, emphasizing the special teams, allowing some of maybe our starters to play on more phases of that,\u201d LaFleur said. INJURED PLAYERS The Packers discovered one of the drawbacks of playing regulars on special teams Saturday when running back A.J. Dillon fractured a rib during a pile-up while he was blocking on a kickoff return. The injury sidelined him for most of the second half Dillon said he likely wouldn\u2019t have been available if the Packers had reached the NFC championship game, but figured he would have been able to return in time for the Super Bowl. Center Josh Myers said the injury that caused him to miss 10 games was a torn medial collateral ligament and a tibial plateau fracture. He returned for the regular-season finale and played Saturday. FREE AGENTS Joining Adams as potential free agents are All-Pro linebacker De\u2019Vondre Campbell, cornerback Rasul Douglas, tight end Robert Tonyan, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick among others. Wide receiver Allen Lazard is a restricted free agent. \u201cI\u2019ve still got some unfinished business, I feel like, to handle,\u201d Douglas said. \u201cOf course, I want to be here. But I don\u2019t think that\u2019s all my decision to make.\u201d ___ More AP NFL: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/nfl and https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/pro-32 and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_NFL