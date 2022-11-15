Pacific 93, North Dakota 63

Freeman 2-4 0-0 4, Avdalovic 7-8 0-0 19, Ivy-Curry 7-10 1-1 16, Williams 2-3 0-1 4, Outlaw 1-4 2-2 4, Blake 4-4 0-2 9, Martindale 2-8 0-0 4, Denson 6-7 1-2 16, Beard 3-6 0-0 6, Odum 3-5 2-2 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-61 6-10 93.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason