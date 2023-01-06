Pacific 84, San Diego 82

Avdalovic 4-8 3-3 14, Odum 4-8 1-4 9, Boone 11-15 0-0 27, Martindale 4-7 0-1 9, Outlaw 3-4 2-4 8, Blake 0-4 2-2 2, Beard 5-8 5-5 15, Denson 0-2 0-2 0, Ivy-Curry 0-3 0-0 0, Freeman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 13-21 84.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason