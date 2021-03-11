Ovechkin scores No. 715 to lift Capitals past Flyers 5-3 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 10:01 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers' Andy Andreoff, left, and Washington Capitals' Garnet Hathaway fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, right, skates the puck past Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Washington Capitals' Conor Sheary (73) celebrates after scoring a goal past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Washington Capitals' Conor Sheary (73) scores a goal past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Ice crews remove a section of broken glass during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Philadelphia.
8 of8
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal to help the Washington Capitals win their third straight game, 5-3 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
Ovechkin moved two goals shy of matching Phil Esposito (717) for sixth on the NHL’s career goals list. He scored his fourth goal against the Flyers in just three games this season. The three-time MVP has 38 goals in 60 career games against the Flyers.