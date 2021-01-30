Ovechkin returns, scores OT winner as Capitals beat Bruins STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 9:48 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime winner in his return, Vitek Vanecek made 40 saves in his sixth consecutive start, and the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 Saturday night in a showdown between the top teams in the NHL's East Division.
Ovechkin beat Tuukka Rask clean off the rush 28 seconds into OT in his first game since Jan. 19. The Capitals captain missed the past four games because of COVID-19 protocols.