Ovechkin injured as Capitals lose to Maple Leafs in shootout STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer April 24, 2022 Updated: April 24, 2022 10:14 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout Sunday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. His status moving forward was not immediately clear.