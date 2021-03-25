Ovechkin, Kuznetsov lead the way as Capitals beat Devils 4-3 STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 9:55 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, Alex Ovechkin kept his hot streak going with the 721st goal of his NHL career and the Washington Capitals brushed off some rust to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Thursday night for their eighth victory in nine games.
Kuznetsov, Ovechkin and fellow Russian Dmitry Orlov have all heated up offensively in recent weeks after missing time earlier this season for violating pandemic protocol. Their contributions Thursday snapped New Jersey's winning streak at two.