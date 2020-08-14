https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Orlando-Magic-Stax-15483883.php
Orlando Magic Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Vucevic
|62
|32.2
|493-1033
|.477
|98-289
|131-167
|.784
|1215
|19.6
|Fournier
|66
|31.5
|434-929
|.467
|173-434
|180-220
|.818
|1221
|18.5
|Ross
|69
|27.4
|341-846
|.403
|177-504
|157-184
|.853
|1016
|14.7
|Gordon
|62
|32.5
|335-767
|.437
|73-237
|151-224
|.674
|894
|14.4
|Fultz
|72
|27.7
|359-772
|.465
|36-135
|116-159
|.730
|870
|12.1
|Isaac
|34
|28.8
|156-332
|.470
|32-94
|60-77
|.779
|404
|11.9
|Augustin
|57
|24.9
|184-461
|.399
|70-201
|161-181
|.890
|599
|10.5
|Ennis
|20
|24.5
|60-133
|.451
|18-63
|31-37
|.838
|169
|8.5
|Carter-Williams
|45
|18.5
|111-260
|.427
|22-75
|79-95
|.832
|323
|7.2
|Iwundu
|52
|18.3
|97-233
|.416
|28-82
|78-97
|.804
|300
|5.8
|Bamba
|62
|14.2
|132-286
|.462
|37-107
|31-46
|.674
|332
|5.4
|Birch
|48
|19.2
|73-143
|.510
|0-1
|66-101
|.653
|212
|4.4
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Clark
|24
|14.8
|31-74
|.419
|21-60
|3-3
|1.000
|86
|3.6
|Johnson
|10
|8.3
|9-32
|.281
|3-9
|9-10
|.900
|30
|3.0
|Frazier
|19
|6.6
|15-34
|.441
|8-16
|2-4
|.500
|40
|2.1
|Law
|8
|7.8
|6-18
|.333
|1-7
|2-6
|.333
|15
|1.9
|Magette
|8
|4.8
|5-15
|.333
|1-4
|1-2
|.500
|12
|1.5
|Jefferson
|18
|4.1
|5-14
|.357
|0-0
|5-14
|.357
|15
|0.8
|TEAM
|73
|240.7
|2871-6468
|.444
|807-2354
|1282-1656
|.774
|7831
|107.3
|OPPONENTS
|73
|240.7
|2949-6343
|.465
|893-2453
|1114-1445
|.771
|7905
|108.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Vucevic
|140
|533
|673
|10.9
|222
|3.6
|135
|0
|54
|88
|47
|Fournier
|18
|153
|171
|2.6
|209
|3.2
|161
|0
|71
|125
|15
|Ross
|13
|209
|222
|3.2
|82
|1.2
|109
|0
|77
|70
|24
|Gordon
|107
|368
|475
|7.7
|228
|3.7
|125
|0
|51
|100
|39
|Fultz
|41
|197
|238
|3.3
|369
|5.1
|142
|0
|90
|147
|11
|Isaac
|58
|173
|231
|6.8
|48
|1.4
|83
|0
|53
|49
|78
|Augustin
|22
|100
|122
|2.1
|262
|4.6
|72
|0
|34
|86
|1
|Ennis
|23
|72
|95
|4.8
|22
|1.1
|52
|0
|12
|27
|8
|Carter-Williams
|46
|101
|147
|3.3
|109
|2.4
|87
|0
|49
|52
|22
|Iwundu
|24
|107
|131
|2.5
|60
|1.2
|80
|1
|25
|26
|13
|Bamba
|100
|202
|302
|4.9
|42
|.7
|116
|0
|23
|42
|86
|Birch
|91
|129
|220
|4.6
|50
|1.0
|91
|0
|20
|31
|23
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Clark
|26
|44
|70
|2.9
|5
|.2
|25
|0
|4
|8
|15
|Johnson
|3
|12
|15
|1.5
|3
|.3
|3
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Frazier
|2
|8
|10
|.5
|3
|.2
|11
|0
|9
|5
|2
|Law
|2
|9
|11
|1.4
|3
|.4
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Magette
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|5
|.6
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Jefferson
|10
|13
|23
|1.3
|4
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|3
|3
|TEAM
|751
|2498
|3249
|44.5
|1747
|23.9
|1336
|1
|599
|937
|396
|OPPONENTS
|660
|2616
|3276
|44.9
|1804
|24.7
|1420
|1
|511
|1065
|338
