AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Vucevic 61 32.3 483-1022 .473 95-285 131-167 .784 1192 19.5
Fournier 66 31.5 434-929 .467 173-434 180-220 .818 1221 18.5
Ross 69 27.4 341-846 .403 177-504 157-184 .853 1016 14.7
Gordon 62 32.5 335-767 .437 73-237 151-224 .674 894 14.4
Fultz 71 27.8 354-760 .466 36-134 115-157 .732 859 12.1
Isaac 34 28.8 156-332 .470 32-94 60-77 .779 404 11.9
Augustin 56 25.0 177-451 .392 69-198 154-174 .885 577 10.3
Ennis 19 24.2 54-122 .443 16-59 29-35 .829 153 8.1
Carter-Williams 45 18.5 111-260 .427 22-75 79-95 .832 323 7.2
Iwundu 51 18.2 93-228 .408 26-80 73-90 .811 285 5.6
Bamba 62 14.2 132-286 .462 37-107 31-46 .674 332 5.4
Aminu 18 21.1 25-86 .291 9-36 19-29 .655 78 4.3
Birch 47 19.2 70-137 .511 0-1 63-95 .663 203 4.3
Clark 23 14.2 28-67 .418 19-55 3-3 1.000 78 3.4
Johnson 9 7.2 7-26 .269 1-7 6-6 1.000 21 2.3
Frazier 18 5.7 11-26 .423 6-12 2-4 .500 30 1.7
Magette 8 4.8 5-15 .333 1-4 1-2 .500 12 1.5
Jefferson 18 4.1 5-14 .357 0-0 5-14 .357 15 0.8
Law 7 5.9 2-10 .200 0-4 1-4 .250 5 0.7
TEAM 72 240.7 2823-6384 .442 792-2326 1260-1626 .775 7698 106.9
OPPONENTS 72 240.7 2901-6256 .464 883-2419 1093-1418 .771 7778 108.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Vucevic 140 527 667 10.9 219 3.6 135 0 53 88 47
Fournier 18 153 171 2.6 209 3.2 161 0 71 125 15
Ross 13 209 222 3.2 82 1.2 109 0 77 70 24
Gordon 107 368 475 7.7 228 3.7 125 0 51 100 39
Fultz 40 197 237 3.3 364 5.1 141 0 89 147 11
Isaac 58 173 231 6.8 48 1.4 83 0 53 49 78
Augustin 21 97 118 2.1 256 4.6 67 0 34 84 1
Ennis 22 69 91 4.8 22 1.2 47 0 10 25 8
Carter-Williams 46 101 147 3.3 109 2.4 87 0 49 52 22
Iwundu 24 103 127 2.5 54 1.1 79 1 25 24 13
Bamba 100 202 302 4.9 42 .7 116 0 23 42 86
Aminu 24 63 87 4.8 21 1.2 27 0 18 17 8
Birch 89 128 217 4.6 48 1.0 89 0 19 30 23
Clark 25 43 68 3.0 5 .2 22 0 4 7 13
Johnson 3 10 13 1.4 3 .3 1 0 3 5 0
Frazier 2 5 7 .4 1 .1 11 0 8 3 2
Magette 1 5 6 .8 5 .6 4 0 3 5 1
Jefferson 10 13 23 1.3 4 .2 7 0 1 3 3
Law 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 3 0 2 1 0
TEAM 745 2471 3216 44.7 1722 23.9 1314 1 593 925 394
OPPONENTS 651 2585 3236 44.9 1782 24.8 1398 1 505 1052 334