AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Vucevic 60 32.5 478-1007 .475 93-280 131-167 .784 1180 19.7
Fournier 66 31.5 434-929 .467 173-434 180-220 .818 1221 18.5
Ross 69 27.4 341-846 .403 177-504 157-184 .853 1016 14.7
Gordon 62 32.5 335-767 .437 73-237 151-224 .674 894 14.4
Fultz 70 27.8 347-742 .468 35-130 112-154 .727 841 12.0
Isaac 34 28.8 156-332 .470 32-94 60-77 .779 404 11.9
Augustin 55 25.0 176-443 .397 69-195 150-170 .882 571 10.4
Ennis 18 24.2 51-118 .432 14-57 25-29 .862 141 7.8
Carter-Williams 45 18.5 111-260 .427 22-75 79-95 .832 323 7.2
Bamba 62 14.2 132-286 .462 37-107 31-46 .674 332 5.4
Iwundu 50 17.9 88-217 .406 24-77 67-82 .817 267 5.3
Aminu 18 21.1 25-86 .291 9-36 19-29 .655 78 4.3
Birch 46 19.0 66-130 .508 0-1 59-91 .648 191 4.2
Clark 22 13.7 27-65 .415 19-54 3-3 1.000 76 3.5
Johnson 8 5.8 5-18 .278 1-6 2-2 1.000 13 1.6
Frazier 17 4.4 9-22 .409 6-11 2-4 .500 26 1.5
Magette 8 4.8 5-15 .333 1-4 1-2 .500 12 1.5
Jefferson 18 4.1 5-14 .357 0-0 5-14 .357 15 0.8
Law 6 2.7 0-4 .000 0-1 1-4 .250 1 0.2
TEAM 71 240.7 2791-6301 .443 785-2303 1235-1597 .773 7602 107.1
OPPONENTS 71 240.7 2863-6167 .464 870-2376 1074-1394 .770 7670 108.0

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Vucevic 139 518 657 11.0 218 3.6 133 0 52 86 47
Fournier 18 153 171 2.6 209 3.2 161 0 71 125 15
Ross 13 209 222 3.2 82 1.2 109 0 77 70 24
Gordon 107 368 475 7.7 228 3.7 125 0 51 100 39
Fultz 38 194 232 3.3 362 5.2 139 0 87 144 11
Isaac 58 173 231 6.8 48 1.4 83 0 53 49 78
Augustin 21 96 117 2.1 253 4.6 64 0 34 82 1
Ennis 22 64 86 4.8 22 1.2 43 0 9 22 7
Carter-Williams 46 101 147 3.3 109 2.4 87 0 49 52 22
Bamba 100 202 302 4.9 42 .7 116 0 23 42 86
Iwundu 24 98 122 2.4 51 1.0 74 1 25 22 13
Aminu 24 63 87 4.8 21 1.2 27 0 18 17 8
Birch 85 123 208 4.5 46 1.0 87 0 17 29 23
Clark 24 42 66 3.0 5 .2 21 0 4 6 11
Johnson 1 5 6 .8 2 .3 0 0 2 3 0
Frazier 1 5 6 .4 1 .1 10 0 7 3 2
Magette 1 5 6 .8 5 .6 4 0 3 5 1
Jefferson 10 13 23 1.3 4 .2 7 0 1 3 3
Law 1 2 3 .5 1 .2 0 0 1 0 0
TEAM 733 2434 3167 44.6 1709 24.1 1290 1 584 908 391
OPPONENTS 643 2546 3189 44.9 1756 24.7 1378 1 496 1037 330