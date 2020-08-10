https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Orlando-Magic-Stax-15472003.php
Orlando Magic Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Vucevic
|60
|32.5
|478-1007
|.475
|93-280
|131-167
|.784
|1180
|19.7
|Fournier
|66
|31.5
|434-929
|.467
|173-434
|180-220
|.818
|1221
|18.5
|Ross
|69
|27.4
|341-846
|.403
|177-504
|157-184
|.853
|1016
|14.7
|Gordon
|62
|32.5
|335-767
|.437
|73-237
|151-224
|.674
|894
|14.4
|Fultz
|70
|27.8
|347-742
|.468
|35-130
|112-154
|.727
|841
|12.0
|Isaac
|34
|28.8
|156-332
|.470
|32-94
|60-77
|.779
|404
|11.9
|Augustin
|55
|25.0
|176-443
|.397
|69-195
|150-170
|.882
|571
|10.4
|Ennis
|18
|24.2
|51-118
|.432
|14-57
|25-29
|.862
|141
|7.8
|Carter-Williams
|45
|18.5
|111-260
|.427
|22-75
|79-95
|.832
|323
|7.2
|Bamba
|62
|14.2
|132-286
|.462
|37-107
|31-46
|.674
|332
|5.4
|Iwundu
|50
|17.9
|88-217
|.406
|24-77
|67-82
|.817
|267
|5.3
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Birch
|46
|19.0
|66-130
|.508
|0-1
|59-91
|.648
|191
|4.2
|Clark
|22
|13.7
|27-65
|.415
|19-54
|3-3
|1.000
|76
|3.5
|Johnson
|8
|5.8
|5-18
|.278
|1-6
|2-2
|1.000
|13
|1.6
|Frazier
|17
|4.4
|9-22
|.409
|6-11
|2-4
|.500
|26
|1.5
|Magette
|8
|4.8
|5-15
|.333
|1-4
|1-2
|.500
|12
|1.5
|Jefferson
|18
|4.1
|5-14
|.357
|0-0
|5-14
|.357
|15
|0.8
|Law
|6
|2.7
|0-4
|.000
|0-1
|1-4
|.250
|1
|0.2
|TEAM
|71
|240.7
|2791-6301
|.443
|785-2303
|1235-1597
|.773
|7602
|107.1
|OPPONENTS
|71
|240.7
|2863-6167
|.464
|870-2376
|1074-1394
|.770
|7670
|108.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Vucevic
|139
|518
|657
|11.0
|218
|3.6
|133
|0
|52
|86
|47
|Fournier
|18
|153
|171
|2.6
|209
|3.2
|161
|0
|71
|125
|15
|Ross
|13
|209
|222
|3.2
|82
|1.2
|109
|0
|77
|70
|24
|Gordon
|107
|368
|475
|7.7
|228
|3.7
|125
|0
|51
|100
|39
|Fultz
|38
|194
|232
|3.3
|362
|5.2
|139
|0
|87
|144
|11
|Isaac
|58
|173
|231
|6.8
|48
|1.4
|83
|0
|53
|49
|78
|Augustin
|21
|96
|117
|2.1
|253
|4.6
|64
|0
|34
|82
|1
|Ennis
|22
|64
|86
|4.8
|22
|1.2
|43
|0
|9
|22
|7
|Carter-Williams
|46
|101
|147
|3.3
|109
|2.4
|87
|0
|49
|52
|22
|Bamba
|100
|202
|302
|4.9
|42
|.7
|116
|0
|23
|42
|86
|Iwundu
|24
|98
|122
|2.4
|51
|1.0
|74
|1
|25
|22
|13
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Birch
|85
|123
|208
|4.5
|46
|1.0
|87
|0
|17
|29
|23
|Clark
|24
|42
|66
|3.0
|5
|.2
|21
|0
|4
|6
|11
|Johnson
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|2
|.3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Frazier
|1
|5
|6
|.4
|1
|.1
|10
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Magette
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|5
|.6
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Jefferson
|10
|13
|23
|1.3
|4
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Law
|1
|2
|3
|.5
|1
|.2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|733
|2434
|3167
|44.6
|1709
|24.1
|1290
|1
|584
|908
|391
|OPPONENTS
|643
|2546
|3189
|44.9
|1756
|24.7
|1378
|1
|496
|1037
|330
