Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Vucevic 58 32.4 458-962 .476 88-263 129-163 .791 1133 19.5
Fournier 65 31.4 426-911 .468 171-427 176-215 .819 1199 18.4
Ross 67 27.3 335-819 .409 174-488 154-181 .851 998 14.9
Gordon 62 32.5 335-767 .437 73-237 151-224 .674 894 14.4
Fultz 68 27.9 336-712 .472 34-123 106-148 .716 812 11.9
Isaac 34 28.8 156-332 .470 32-94 60-77 .779 404 11.9
Augustin 53 24.8 168-424 .396 66-189 141-160 .881 543 10.2
Ennis 16 23.8 42-101 .416 13-51 20-23 .870 117 7.3
Carter-Williams 45 18.5 111-260 .427 22-75 79-95 .832 323 7.2
Bamba 62 14.2 132-286 .462 37-107 31-46 .674 332 5.4
Iwundu 48 17.7 84-205 .410 23-72 63-78 .808 254 5.3
Aminu 18 21.1 25-86 .291 9-36 19-29 .655 78 4.3
Birch 44 19.1 63-127 .496 0-1 53-81 .654 179 4.1
Clark 20 12.2 21-52 .404 14-43 2-2 1.000 58 2.9
Johnson 8 5.8 5-18 .278 1-6 2-2 1.000 13 1.6
Magette 8 4.8 5-15 .333 1-4 1-2 .500 12 1.5
Frazier 16 3.4 6-17 .353 4-7 2-4 .500 18 1.1
Jefferson 18 4.1 5-14 .357 0-0 5-14 .357 15 0.8
Law 5 1.8 0-3 .000 0-1 0-2 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 69 240.4 2713-6111 .444 762-2224 1194-1546 .772 7382 107.0
OPPONENTS 69 240.4 2780-5972 .466 850-2307 1030-1337 .770 7440 107.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Vucevic 136 498 634 10.9 214 3.7 130 0 51 83 47
Fournier 18 150 168 2.6 206 3.2 156 0 71 123 15
Ross 13 199 212 3.2 78 1.2 104 0 74 68 23
Gordon 107 368 475 7.7 228 3.7 125 0 51 100 39
Fultz 37 185 222 3.3 349 5.1 135 0 84 139 10
Isaac 58 173 231 6.8 48 1.4 83 0 53 49 78
Augustin 20 93 113 2.1 243 4.6 59 0 33 77 1
Ennis 17 50 67 4.2 20 1.3 36 0 9 20 7
Carter-Williams 46 101 147 3.3 109 2.4 87 0 49 52 22
Bamba 100 202 302 4.9 42 .7 116 0 23 42 86
Iwundu 24 94 118 2.5 49 1.0 69 1 25 21 12
Aminu 24 63 87 4.8 21 1.2 27 0 18 17 8
Birch 78 119 197 4.5 44 1.0 81 0 17 28 23
Clark 20 34 54 2.7 5 .3 14 0 3 5 8
Johnson 1 5 6 .8 2 .3 0 0 2 3 0
Magette 1 5 6 .8 5 .6 4 0 3 5 1
Frazier 1 4 5 .3 1 .1 8 0 5 3 2
Jefferson 10 13 23 1.3 4 .2 7 0 1 3 3
Law 0 1 1 .2 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 711 2357 3068 44.5 1668 24.2 1241 1 572 883 385
OPPONENTS 615 2469 3084 44.7 1705 24.7 1339 1 483 1015 319