https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Orlando-Magic-Stax-15463704.php
Orlando Magic Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Vucevic
|58
|32.4
|458-962
|.476
|88-263
|129-163
|.791
|1133
|19.5
|Fournier
|65
|31.4
|426-911
|.468
|171-427
|176-215
|.819
|1199
|18.4
|Ross
|67
|27.3
|335-819
|.409
|174-488
|154-181
|.851
|998
|14.9
|Gordon
|62
|32.5
|335-767
|.437
|73-237
|151-224
|.674
|894
|14.4
|Fultz
|68
|27.9
|336-712
|.472
|34-123
|106-148
|.716
|812
|11.9
|Isaac
|34
|28.8
|156-332
|.470
|32-94
|60-77
|.779
|404
|11.9
|Augustin
|53
|24.8
|168-424
|.396
|66-189
|141-160
|.881
|543
|10.2
|Ennis
|16
|23.8
|42-101
|.416
|13-51
|20-23
|.870
|117
|7.3
|Carter-Williams
|45
|18.5
|111-260
|.427
|22-75
|79-95
|.832
|323
|7.2
|Bamba
|62
|14.2
|132-286
|.462
|37-107
|31-46
|.674
|332
|5.4
|Iwundu
|48
|17.7
|84-205
|.410
|23-72
|63-78
|.808
|254
|5.3
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Birch
|44
|19.1
|63-127
|.496
|0-1
|53-81
|.654
|179
|4.1
|Clark
|20
|12.2
|21-52
|.404
|14-43
|2-2
|1.000
|58
|2.9
|Johnson
|8
|5.8
|5-18
|.278
|1-6
|2-2
|1.000
|13
|1.6
|Magette
|8
|4.8
|5-15
|.333
|1-4
|1-2
|.500
|12
|1.5
|Frazier
|16
|3.4
|6-17
|.353
|4-7
|2-4
|.500
|18
|1.1
|Jefferson
|18
|4.1
|5-14
|.357
|0-0
|5-14
|.357
|15
|0.8
|Law
|5
|1.8
|0-3
|.000
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|69
|240.4
|2713-6111
|.444
|762-2224
|1194-1546
|.772
|7382
|107.0
|OPPONENTS
|69
|240.4
|2780-5972
|.466
|850-2307
|1030-1337
|.770
|7440
|107.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Vucevic
|136
|498
|634
|10.9
|214
|3.7
|130
|0
|51
|83
|47
|Fournier
|18
|150
|168
|2.6
|206
|3.2
|156
|0
|71
|123
|15
|Ross
|13
|199
|212
|3.2
|78
|1.2
|104
|0
|74
|68
|23
|Gordon
|107
|368
|475
|7.7
|228
|3.7
|125
|0
|51
|100
|39
|Fultz
|37
|185
|222
|3.3
|349
|5.1
|135
|0
|84
|139
|10
|Isaac
|58
|173
|231
|6.8
|48
|1.4
|83
|0
|53
|49
|78
|Augustin
|20
|93
|113
|2.1
|243
|4.6
|59
|0
|33
|77
|1
|Ennis
|17
|50
|67
|4.2
|20
|1.3
|36
|0
|9
|20
|7
|Carter-Williams
|46
|101
|147
|3.3
|109
|2.4
|87
|0
|49
|52
|22
|Bamba
|100
|202
|302
|4.9
|42
|.7
|116
|0
|23
|42
|86
|Iwundu
|24
|94
|118
|2.5
|49
|1.0
|69
|1
|25
|21
|12
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Birch
|78
|119
|197
|4.5
|44
|1.0
|81
|0
|17
|28
|23
|Clark
|20
|34
|54
|2.7
|5
|.3
|14
|0
|3
|5
|8
|Johnson
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|2
|.3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Magette
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|5
|.6
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Frazier
|1
|4
|5
|.3
|1
|.1
|8
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Jefferson
|10
|13
|23
|1.3
|4
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Law
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|711
|2357
|3068
|44.5
|1668
|24.2
|1241
|1
|572
|883
|385
|OPPONENTS
|615
|2469
|3084
|44.7
|1705
|24.7
|1339
|1
|483
|1015
|319
View Comments