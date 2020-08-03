Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Vucevic 56 32.4 445-936 .475 85-256 122-155 .787 1097 19.6
Fournier 63 31.4 420-890 .472 168-414 169-206 .820 1177 18.7
Ross 65 27.2 325-795 .409 168-469 145-172 .843 963 14.8
Gordon 60 32.7 324-743 .436 71-230 146-214 .682 865 14.4
Fultz 66 28.1 330-694 .476 32-120 102-143 .713 794 12.0
Isaac 34 28.8 156-332 .470 32-94 60-77 .779 404 11.9
Augustin 51 24.7 164-411 .399 64-181 140-158 .886 532 10.4
Carter-Williams 44 18.8 110-257 .428 22-74 78-94 .830 320 7.3
Ennis 14 23.1 33-80 .413 12-41 19-22 .864 97 6.9
Bamba 62 14.2 132-286 .462 37-107 31-46 .674 332 5.4
Iwundu 46 17.8 78-197 .396 21-69 62-76 .816 239 5.2
Aminu 18 21.1 25-86 .291 9-36 19-29 .655 78 4.3
Birch 42 19.3 59-122 .484 0-1 52-79 .658 170 4.0
Clark 19 12.0 17-46 .370 12-39 2-2 1.000 48 2.5
Johnson 8 5.8 5-18 .278 1-6 2-2 1.000 13 1.6
Magette 8 4.8 5-15 .333 1-4 1-2 .500 12 1.5
Frazier 16 3.4 6-17 .353 4-7 2-4 .500 18 1.1
Jefferson 18 4.1 5-14 .357 0-0 5-14 .357 15 0.8
Law 5 1.8 0-3 .000 0-1 0-2 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 67 240.4 2639-5942 .444 739-2149 1157-1497 .773 7174 107.1
OPPONENTS 67 240.4 2696-5810 .464 825-2241 994-1288 .772 7211 107.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Vucevic 132 482 614 11.0 209 3.7 124 0 48 79 47
Fournier 17 143 160 2.5 200 3.2 151 0 71 122 15
Ross 13 195 208 3.2 76 1.2 98 0 71 64 22
Gordon 103 354 457 7.6 220 3.7 119 0 50 97 36
Fultz 36 179 215 3.3 343 5.2 131 0 84 136 10
Isaac 58 173 231 6.8 48 1.4 83 0 53 49 78
Augustin 18 92 110 2.2 234 4.6 55 0 30 71 1
Carter-Williams 46 100 146 3.3 107 2.4 87 0 49 51 22
Ennis 15 42 57 4.1 16 1.1 30 0 8 17 6
Bamba 100 202 302 4.9 42 .7 116 0 23 42 86
Iwundu 24 92 116 2.5 47 1.0 64 1 25 19 11
Aminu 24 63 87 4.8 21 1.2 27 0 18 17 8
Birch 75 114 189 4.5 41 1.0 77 0 17 24 23
Clark 18 31 49 2.6 5 .3 12 0 3 5 8
Johnson 1 5 6 .8 2 .3 0 0 2 3 0
Magette 1 5 6 .8 5 .6 4 0 3 5 1
Frazier 1 4 5 .3 1 .1 8 0 5 3 2
Jefferson 10 13 23 1.3 4 .2 7 0 1 3 3
Law 0 1 1 .2 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 692 2290 2982 44.5 1621 24.2 1193 1 561 852 379
OPPONENTS 610 2398 3008 44.9 1651 24.6 1301 1 467 993 314