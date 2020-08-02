https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Orlando-Magic-Stax-15452483.php
Orlando Magic Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Vucevic
|55
|32.5
|436-922
|.473
|83-253
|119-151
|.788
|1074
|19.5
|Fournier
|62
|31.5
|418-884
|.473
|168-412
|169-206
|.820
|1173
|18.9
|Ross
|64
|27.3
|319-785
|.406
|163-460
|137-162
|.846
|938
|14.7
|Gordon
|59
|32.9
|316-731
|.432
|68-227
|143-211
|.678
|843
|14.3
|Isaac
|33
|29.2
|155-329
|.471
|32-93
|58-75
|.773
|400
|12.1
|Fultz
|65
|28.2
|324-685
|.473
|30-118
|102-141
|.723
|780
|12.0
|Augustin
|50
|24.8
|161-406
|.397
|61-177
|139-157
|.885
|522
|10.4
|Carter-Williams
|43
|18.5
|107-251
|.426
|21-71
|73-88
|.830
|308
|7.2
|Ennis
|13
|23.2
|30-70
|.429
|11-34
|18-21
|.857
|89
|6.8
|Bamba
|61
|14.3
|132-285
|.463
|37-107
|31-46
|.674
|332
|5.4
|Iwundu
|45
|18.0
|77-194
|.397
|21-67
|62-76
|.816
|237
|5.3
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Birch
|41
|19.4
|59-121
|.488
|0-1
|47-73
|.644
|165
|4.0
|Clark
|18
|12.2
|16-44
|.364
|11-37
|2-2
|1.000
|45
|2.5
|Johnson
|8
|5.8
|5-18
|.278
|1-6
|2-2
|1.000
|13
|1.6
|Magette
|8
|4.8
|5-15
|.333
|1-4
|1-2
|.500
|12
|1.5
|Frazier
|16
|3.4
|6-17
|.353
|4-7
|2-4
|.500
|18
|1.1
|Jefferson
|18
|4.1
|5-14
|.357
|0-0
|5-14
|.357
|15
|0.8
|Law
|5
|1.8
|0-3
|.000
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|66
|240.4
|2596-5860
|.443
|721-2111
|1129-1462
|.772
|7042
|106.7
|OPPONENTS
|66
|240.4
|2651-5719
|.464
|817-2213
|976-1266
|.771
|7095
|107.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Vucevic
|130
|473
|603
|11.0
|207
|3.8
|123
|0
|46
|79
|47
|Fournier
|17
|141
|158
|2.5
|198
|3.2
|148
|0
|70
|121
|15
|Ross
|13
|193
|206
|3.2
|75
|1.2
|96
|0
|70
|62
|22
|Gordon
|103
|349
|452
|7.7
|217
|3.7
|117
|0
|50
|95
|36
|Isaac
|58
|170
|228
|6.9
|44
|1.3
|81
|0
|51
|47
|78
|Fultz
|36
|179
|215
|3.3
|340
|5.2
|130
|0
|84
|133
|10
|Augustin
|18
|92
|110
|2.2
|226
|4.5
|54
|0
|30
|71
|1
|Carter-Williams
|45
|96
|141
|3.3
|104
|2.4
|84
|0
|46
|49
|20
|Ennis
|13
|39
|52
|4.0
|15
|1.2
|26
|0
|7
|13
|6
|Bamba
|99
|202
|301
|4.9
|42
|.7
|115
|0
|23
|42
|85
|Iwundu
|23
|90
|113
|2.5
|46
|1.0
|62
|1
|25
|18
|11
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Birch
|72
|112
|184
|4.5
|40
|1.0
|76
|0
|17
|24
|23
|Clark
|16
|29
|45
|2.5
|3
|.2
|10
|0
|3
|4
|7
|Johnson
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|2
|.3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Magette
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|5
|.6
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Frazier
|1
|4
|5
|.3
|1
|.1
|8
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Jefferson
|10
|13
|23
|1.3
|4
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Law
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|680
|2256
|2936
|44.5
|1590
|24.1
|1168
|1
|551
|834
|375
|OPPONENTS
|601
|2368
|2969
|45.0
|1621
|24.6
|1273
|1
|457
|978
|314
