AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Vucevic 55 32.5 436-922 .473 83-253 119-151 .788 1074 19.5
Fournier 62 31.5 418-884 .473 168-412 169-206 .820 1173 18.9
Ross 64 27.3 319-785 .406 163-460 137-162 .846 938 14.7
Gordon 59 32.9 316-731 .432 68-227 143-211 .678 843 14.3
Isaac 33 29.2 155-329 .471 32-93 58-75 .773 400 12.1
Fultz 65 28.2 324-685 .473 30-118 102-141 .723 780 12.0
Augustin 50 24.8 161-406 .397 61-177 139-157 .885 522 10.4
Carter-Williams 43 18.5 107-251 .426 21-71 73-88 .830 308 7.2
Ennis 13 23.2 30-70 .429 11-34 18-21 .857 89 6.8
Bamba 61 14.3 132-285 .463 37-107 31-46 .674 332 5.4
Iwundu 45 18.0 77-194 .397 21-67 62-76 .816 237 5.3
Aminu 18 21.1 25-86 .291 9-36 19-29 .655 78 4.3
Birch 41 19.4 59-121 .488 0-1 47-73 .644 165 4.0
Clark 18 12.2 16-44 .364 11-37 2-2 1.000 45 2.5
Johnson 8 5.8 5-18 .278 1-6 2-2 1.000 13 1.6
Magette 8 4.8 5-15 .333 1-4 1-2 .500 12 1.5
Frazier 16 3.4 6-17 .353 4-7 2-4 .500 18 1.1
Jefferson 18 4.1 5-14 .357 0-0 5-14 .357 15 0.8
Law 5 1.8 0-3 .000 0-1 0-2 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 66 240.4 2596-5860 .443 721-2111 1129-1462 .772 7042 106.7
OPPONENTS 66 240.4 2651-5719 .464 817-2213 976-1266 .771 7095 107.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Vucevic 130 473 603 11.0 207 3.8 123 0 46 79 47
Fournier 17 141 158 2.5 198 3.2 148 0 70 121 15
Ross 13 193 206 3.2 75 1.2 96 0 70 62 22
Gordon 103 349 452 7.7 217 3.7 117 0 50 95 36
Isaac 58 170 228 6.9 44 1.3 81 0 51 47 78
Fultz 36 179 215 3.3 340 5.2 130 0 84 133 10
Augustin 18 92 110 2.2 226 4.5 54 0 30 71 1
Carter-Williams 45 96 141 3.3 104 2.4 84 0 46 49 20
Ennis 13 39 52 4.0 15 1.2 26 0 7 13 6
Bamba 99 202 301 4.9 42 .7 115 0 23 42 85
Iwundu 23 90 113 2.5 46 1.0 62 1 25 18 11
Aminu 24 63 87 4.8 21 1.2 27 0 18 17 8
Birch 72 112 184 4.5 40 1.0 76 0 17 24 23
Clark 16 29 45 2.5 3 .2 10 0 3 4 7
Johnson 1 5 6 .8 2 .3 0 0 2 3 0
Magette 1 5 6 .8 5 .6 4 0 3 5 1
Frazier 1 4 5 .3 1 .1 8 0 5 3 2
Jefferson 10 13 23 1.3 4 .2 7 0 1 3 3
Law 0 1 1 .2 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 680 2256 2936 44.5 1590 24.1 1168 1 551 834 375
OPPONENTS 601 2368 2969 45.0 1621 24.6 1273 1 457 978 314