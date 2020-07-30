https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Orlando-Magic-Stax-15445641.php
Orlando Magic Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Vucevic
|54
|32.6
|428-910
|.470
|82-249
|114-146
|.781
|1052
|19.5
|Fournier
|61
|31.7
|408-869
|.470
|165-406
|168-205
|.820
|1149
|18.8
|Ross
|63
|27.3
|316-777
|.407
|162-454
|136-161
|.845
|930
|14.8
|Gordon
|58
|33.0
|314-726
|.433
|68-226
|137-203
|.675
|833
|14.4
|Fultz
|64
|28.3
|320-676
|.473
|30-118
|102-141
|.723
|772
|12.1
|Isaac
|32
|29.7
|149-322
|.463
|30-91
|56-73
|.767
|384
|12.0
|Augustin
|49
|24.8
|156-397
|.393
|60-174
|139-157
|.885
|511
|10.4
|Carter-Williams
|42
|18.4
|105-242
|.434
|20-68
|72-87
|.828
|302
|7.2
|Ennis
|12
|23.1
|28-68
|.412
|10-33
|15-17
|.882
|81
|6.8
|Bamba
|60
|14.5
|132-282
|.468
|37-104
|31-46
|.674
|332
|5.5
|Iwundu
|45
|18.0
|77-194
|.397
|21-67
|62-76
|.816
|237
|5.3
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Birch
|40
|19.4
|56-115
|.487
|0-1
|41-67
|.612
|153
|3.8
|Clark
|17
|12.5
|15-42
|.357
|10-35
|2-2
|1.000
|42
|2.5
|Johnson
|8
|5.8
|5-18
|.278
|1-6
|2-2
|1.000
|13
|1.6
|Magette
|8
|4.8
|5-15
|.333
|1-4
|1-2
|.500
|12
|1.5
|Frazier
|15
|3.4
|6-17
|.353
|4-7
|2-4
|.500
|18
|1.2
|Jefferson
|18
|4.1
|5-14
|.357
|0-0
|5-14
|.357
|15
|0.8
|Law
|5
|1.8
|0-3
|.000
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|65
|240.4
|2550-5773
|.442
|710-2080
|1104-1434
|.770
|6914
|106.4
|OPPONENTS
|65
|240.4
|2607-5628
|.463
|804-2171
|959-1243
|.772
|6977
|107.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Vucevic
|130
|466
|596
|11.0
|202
|3.7
|121
|0
|46
|77
|47
|Fournier
|17
|140
|157
|2.6
|193
|3.2
|147
|0
|70
|120
|14
|Ross
|13
|190
|203
|3.2
|74
|1.2
|95
|0
|69
|62
|22
|Gordon
|103
|338
|441
|7.6
|215
|3.7
|116
|0
|50
|94
|36
|Fultz
|35
|178
|213
|3.3
|334
|5.2
|126
|0
|83
|131
|10
|Isaac
|57
|165
|222
|6.9
|44
|1.4
|79
|0
|50
|47
|78
|Augustin
|18
|91
|109
|2.2
|223
|4.6
|53
|0
|30
|69
|1
|Carter-Williams
|44
|96
|140
|3.3
|102
|2.4
|78
|0
|45
|48
|20
|Ennis
|13
|36
|49
|4.1
|13
|1.1
|24
|0
|6
|12
|6
|Bamba
|98
|201
|299
|5.0
|42
|.7
|115
|0
|22
|42
|85
|Iwundu
|23
|90
|113
|2.5
|46
|1.0
|62
|1
|25
|18
|11
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Birch
|70
|110
|180
|4.5
|35
|.9
|73
|0
|16
|23
|21
|Clark
|16
|29
|45
|2.6
|3
|.2
|10
|0
|3
|3
|7
|Johnson
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|2
|.3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Magette
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|5
|.6
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Frazier
|1
|3
|4
|.3
|1
|.1
|8
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Jefferson
|10
|13
|23
|1.3
|4
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Law
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|674
|2220
|2894
|44.5
|1559
|24.0
|1145
|1
|543
|820
|372
|OPPONENTS
|591
|2339
|2930
|45.1
|1591
|24.5
|1248
|1
|453
|964
|312
View Comments