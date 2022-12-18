Orlando 95, Boston 92

Banchero 9-21 7-9 31, Bol 5-9 1-1 11, M.Wagner 2-8 6-6 11, F.Wagner 5-15 1-1 12, Fultz 3-10 2-2 8, Schofield 5-7 0-0 13, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony 3-7 0-0 7, K.Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-86 17-19 95.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason