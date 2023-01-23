Orlando 113, Boston 98

Horford 2-8 0-0 6, Tatum 9-19 4-6 26, Griffin 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 10-22 1-2 26, White 4-8 1-1 11, Hauser 5-9 0-0 13, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Kornet 2-6 0-0 4, Kabengele 0-0 0-0 0, Davison 0-0 0-0 0, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 36-83 8-11 98.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason