Orlando 110, Dallas 105

Banchero 6-13 5-6 19, Okeke 3-7 0-0 7, Carter Jr. 1-7 2-2 5, Anthony 3-8 6-6 12, Ross 6-8 2-2 16, Ford 1-2 0-0 2, Houstan 2-6 0-2 5, Bamba 5-7 0-0 13, Bol 3-4 1-2 7, M.Wagner 2-7 1-1 6, Cannady 0-0 1-1 1, Hampton 3-9 2-2 8, K.Harris 3-6 0-0 6, Simpson 1-1 0-0 3, Suggs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-85 20-24 110.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason