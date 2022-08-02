Orioles trade Mancini, then beat Texas 7-2 to match '21 wins STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 1, 2022 Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 12:24 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins, left, and Adley Rutschman, right, celebrate after Mullins hit a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Baltimore Orioles' Terrin Vavra follows through on a single to first in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The hit was Vavra's first major league hit. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Baltimore Orioles' Terrin Vavra (77) reches the plate safely ahead of the attempted tag by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim as umpire Scott Barry looks on in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Vavra scored on a Cedric Mullins single. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray talks with head athletic trainer Matt Lucero, right, in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Gray left the game with an unknown injury. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins throws to the Texas Rangers in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins sprints around third on his way home, scoring on a Adley Rutschman double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo looks to the dugout and celebrates his run-scoring double in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Ryan McKenna scored on the hit. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo steals second ahead of the attempted tag by Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered leading off Baltimore's first game without Trey Mancini, Anthony Santander extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single and the Orioles matched their 2021 win total with a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.
Hours after the Orioles traded their longest-tenured player and fan favorite, with Mancini going to Houston in a three-team deal, they won their 52nd game to get back over .500 and within 2 1/2 games of the American League's final wildcard spot. Baltimore was 52-110 last season.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS