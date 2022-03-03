Oregon women beat UCLA 63-60 in Pac-12 quarterfinals
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Endyia Rogers finished with 16 points and six assists, Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince added double-doubles, and Oregon rallied for a 63-60 victory over upset-minded UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Rogers made just 4 of 13 shots from the floor for the second-seeded Ducks (20-10), but two of them were 3-pointers and she made all six of her free throws. Sabally totaled 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Prince scored 12 with 12 boards.