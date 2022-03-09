Oregon beats Oregon State for 3rd time, advances in Pac-12

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jacob Young had a season-high-tying 23 points with a career-high 11 assists and fifth-seeded Oregon beat No. 12 seed Oregon State 86-72 on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Oregon (19-13) beat Oregon State for a third time this season to advance to play No. 4 seed Colorado on Thursday. Oregon State (3-28) ended the season on an 18-game losing streak — without a win since Dec. 30 against Utah.