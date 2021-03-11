Oregon State rallies from 16 points down, stuns UCLA in OT March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 9:18 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Warith Alatishe scored a career-high 22 points with 10 rebounds, Ethan Thompson scored all 18 of his points after halftime and Oregon State rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat UCLA 83-79 in overtime on Thursday in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.
Alatishe got a floater to fall in the lane with 11.2 seconds left in regulation to put the Beavers up 70-69 and UCLA's Jules Bernard tied it with a free throw after missing the first. Gianni Hunt’s heave at the buzzer, from near midcourt, went over the backboard.