Oregon State opens Pac-12 tourney with 71-63 win over Cal March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 4:39 p.m.
1 of8 Oregon State guard Talia Von Oelhoffen (22) shoots as California forward Evelien Lutje Schipholt (24) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Oregon State forward Ellie Mack (20) and California guard Leilani McIntosh (1) reach for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Oregon State guard Sasha Goforth (13) inbounds the ball as California forward Evelien Lutje Schipholt (24) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck talks with an official during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 California head coach Charmin Smith talks with an official during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taylor Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Oregon State moved on in the Pac-12 tournament with a 71-63 opening-round victory over California on Wednesday.
Talia von Oelhoffen had a career-high 20 points for fifth-seeded Oregon State (11-6), which has won four straight and seven of its last eight. The Beavers face fourth-seeded and 19th-ranked Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday.