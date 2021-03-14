Oregon State beats No. 23 Colorado 70-68 for first title JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer March 14, 2021 Updated: March 14, 2021 1:16 a.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maurice Calloo gave Oregon State an unexpected lift with 15 points and the Beavers won their first conference tournament title, holding off No. 23 Colorado 70-68 in the Pac-12 championship game Saturday night.
Needing three wins in three days to end a four-year NCAA Tournament drought, the Beavers (17-12) built confidence with each step along The Strip.