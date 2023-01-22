Oregon St. 68, California 48

Andela 1-2 0-0 2, Bilodeau 1-6 0-0 3, Taylor 4-5 0-0 11, Akanno 6-10 0-2 16, Pope 8-12 1-2 19, Ibekwe 3-5 0-0 6, Rataj 3-6 0-2 8, Rochelin 1-3 0-0 3, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Ryuny 0-0 0-0 0, Krass 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 1-6 68.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason