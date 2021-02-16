On the move: Serena's court coverage brings her near No. 24 HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 1:08 p.m.
Romania's Simona Halep hits a backhand return to United States' Serena Williams during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
United States' Serena Williams hits a forehand return to Romania's Simona Halep during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
United States' Serena Williams hits a forehand return to Romania's Simona Halep during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
United States' Serena Williams, right, serves to Romania's Simona Halep during their quarterfinal match on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Serena Williams agrees with everyone else that her footwork and movement are better these days than they've been for a bit — and that's a big reason she's closing in on what would be a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.
Here's what she wants to make clear, though, as a blockbuster Australian Open semifinal against Naomi Osaka approaches on Thursday: This is nothing new.
