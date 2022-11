PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Clifford Omoruyi had 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks to help Rutgers beat UMass Lowell 73-65 on Saturday.

Omoruyi scored seven of Rutgers' final 11 points of the first half to build a 34-21 halftime advantage. He had 15 points and nine rebounds at the break.