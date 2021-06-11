Olympic, professional boxing champ Shields wins MMA debut DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 12:58 a.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — From the squared circle to the cage, Claressa Shields simply can't lose.
Shields made short work in her MMA debut of Brittney Elkin, and the two-time boxing gold medalist proved she might have a future in the sport with a TKO win on Thursday night in the main event of a Professional Fighters League card.